Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Brokerages predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report sales of $476.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,959. McAfee has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

