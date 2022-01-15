Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist lowered their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,353,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NeoGames by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 74,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

