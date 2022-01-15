Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $969.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the highest is $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SCI traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 659,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

