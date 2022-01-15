Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.75 Million

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $953.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.40 million. Xilinx posted sales of $803.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $7.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,306. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

