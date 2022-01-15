Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $23.50

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.46. 456,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $446,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

