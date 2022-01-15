Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $106.60

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $93.73. 191,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,866. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

