Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $17.40

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $57,329,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.