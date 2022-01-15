Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,583.75

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667.14 ($22.63).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,718.50 ($23.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46). The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 85.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,582.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,531.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.74), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,210.15).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

