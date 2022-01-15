Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 237,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,318. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

