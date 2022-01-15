Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $35.65

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

