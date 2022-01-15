Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $84.30

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.