Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $26.17

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $37,579,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

