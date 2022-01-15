Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $73.43

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of RVLV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

