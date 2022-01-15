Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $86.50

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

