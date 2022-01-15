Brokers Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.37 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

