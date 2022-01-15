Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $77.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

