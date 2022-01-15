Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 333 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

