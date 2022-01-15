Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $230.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

