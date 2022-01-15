Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

