Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.