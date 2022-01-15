Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($37.04).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,694 ($36.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,845.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.10.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

