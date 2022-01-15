CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.48. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

