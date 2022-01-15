Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $374.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

CADE stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,731. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

