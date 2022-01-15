Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.05). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 24.18 and a quick ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of 34.75.

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

