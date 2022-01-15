Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.94.

CZR opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

