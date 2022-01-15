Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

