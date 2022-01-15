CafeSwap Token (BREW) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $389,870.90 and $4,188.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,112,920 coins and its circulating supply is 9,980,440 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

