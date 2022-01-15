CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 318.6% from the December 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 588,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.19.

Several analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

