CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.63 or 0.07686755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.32 or 0.99451069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069318 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

