Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post $43.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

