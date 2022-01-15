Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 625 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

Shares of JDIV opened at $34.73 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

