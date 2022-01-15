Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 93.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Frontline stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.