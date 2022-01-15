Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 76.7% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 222,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

