Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.