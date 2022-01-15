Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

