Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

