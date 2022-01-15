Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,711,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,624.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $165.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

