Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

