Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $25.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

