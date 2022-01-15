Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 195

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 195 ($2.65) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GENL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.89) to GBX 192 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 138 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £384.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.08.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($224,843.34).

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

