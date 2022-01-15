Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $137.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

