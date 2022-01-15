Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$129.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$150.27.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$154.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

