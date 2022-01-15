Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 120,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,415.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $77.50. 4,777,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,777. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

