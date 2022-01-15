Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

