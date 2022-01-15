Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in December

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Canfor stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 8,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978. Canfor has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

