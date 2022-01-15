CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About CannaGrow
