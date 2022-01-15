CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

