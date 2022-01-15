Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Target Price to $33.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Immunome alerts:

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.