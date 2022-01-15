Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96.

On Friday, November 5th, Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

