Carl L. Gordon Acquires 17,320 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

