Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

